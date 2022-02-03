Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal was right not to panic buy in January

Kevin Campbell has supported Arsenal’s decision not to rush into buying players in the last transfer window.

The winter market is a tricky one to navigate, but if you want to do better in the second half of the season, you need to spend money in it, sometimes.

Arsenal offloaded the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is a feeling that the club needed to replace their former captain who left for Barcelona, but he departed so late that they had to panic-buy to sign a replacement.

But the club ignored the temptation and its former player, Campbell thinks it was the right thing to do.

He told Football Insider: “If the right player isn’t available, the right player isn’t available. Don’t just sign someone to appease the fans. That’s not right. I agree with the club on that.

“If the right player is not available then you have to take the risk and wait until the next window. You have to go with what you’ve got.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing bad players is sometimes worse than not making any signing, and it is a mistake that will cost you money to fix.

Not panic-buying has given us the chance to watch our targets closely and to also evaluate more players.

In the summer, we can easily spend to fix the positions that need to be strengthened in our squad.