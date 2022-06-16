Kevin Campbell says Arsenal don’t need La Liga attacker

Kevin Campbell is sceptical about Arsenal’s interest in Marco Asensio and says they have good attacking options at the club now.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates for much of the last few weeks as Arsenal prepares to bolster their squad with new players.

However, Mikel Arteta has some of the finest attacking players in his squad, considering the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes Asensio is probably not the player they need now.

When asked if they need the Madrid man, he tells Football Insider: “Not really.

“I don’t see much sense in that one if I am honest.

Adding: “I don’t see where he is going to fit in at Arsenal, though. For me, that one will amount to nothing more. I can’t see him coming.”

Asensio is one of the finest players in the world and we will benefit from having him on our team.

However, the club already has enough attackers and we just need more strikers now to get us the goals we need.

He might even struggle with the intensity of Premier League football if he moves to the Emirates this summer.

