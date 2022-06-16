Kevin Campbell says Arsenal don’t need La Liga attacker

Kevin Campbell is sceptical about Arsenal’s interest in Marco Asensio and says they have good attacking options at the club now.
The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates for much of the last few weeks as Arsenal prepares to bolster their squad with new players.
However, Mikel Arteta has some of the finest attacking players in his squad, considering the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes Asensio is probably not the player they need now.
When asked if they need the Madrid man, he tells Football Insider: “Not really.
“I don’t see much sense in that one if I am honest.
Adding: “I don’t see where he is going to fit in at Arsenal, though. For me, that one will amount to nothing more. I can’t see him coming.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Asensio is one of the finest players in the world and we will benefit from having him on our team.
However, the club already has enough attackers and we just need more strikers now to get us the goals we need.
He might even struggle with the intensity of Premier League football if he moves to the Emirates this summer.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The JustArsenal Show: How will Marquinhos fit into the team?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT: according to some reports,Arsenal have agreed to sign Fabío Viera from Porto!who knows anything about this player?
For a fee of 40M euros and should arrive in London today (next few hours)!
Arsenal final proposal submitted for Fábio Vieira: €35m guaranteed plus add ons. They will not activate the release clause for €50m but decided to negotiate with Porto.
I don’t know anything about him but according to Portuguese journalists at this price he is a steal!what makes it sweeter is that the spuds and United were looking at him!!
Seems he’s the best thing you’ve never heard of in Portugal right now.
But an attacking midfielder? When we need in other spots more.
I feel part of our attacking problem is that , they don’t trust whats behind them so much and it takes from the front 3 doing what there , there for.
Partey to go back having the same role he had at AM,no??
It’s maybe just the start but I do agree we need a CM also
Interesting that we are signing another number 10, does that mean that Arteta doesn’t see ESR as a CAM and more of a LW/inside forward to compete with Martinelli? Then on the RW a new signing like raphinha or Marquinios to compete with Saka