Kevin Campbell says Arsenal has a new permanent competitor for top players

Kevin Campbell insists Newcastle is now one of the competitors for top talents after they signed Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal and other top clubs had been linked with a move for the former Lyon star.

However, he moved to the relegation-threatened Magpies because they offered him a better financial package.

Newcastle’s new owners make them the richest club in the world and we expect them to buy their way to the top of English football sooner than later.

They remind us of when Manchester City was bought by its present owners. They shopped around for the best players and signed the likes of Robinho and Sergio Aguero.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell insists whether we like it or not, Newcastle will now be among the clubs that will compete for top players around the world.

He tells Football Insider: “There is going to be a load more incomings in the summer. The squad will not look anything like what it does now because they will be challenging for all of the top players.

“Look, Newcastle are in it to win it and clubs like Arsenal cannot do anything about it. It is what it is. Welcome to the Premier League, that is what it’s all about.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Money buys success in football and what Campbell has said is spot on.

From now on, we have a new competitor for our transfer targets and we might lose some of them to the Magpies.

Another thing that could happen is that a number of our players might leave us for them, remember Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Adebayor?

We need to step up in response and start offering good contracts to our players and transfer targets.