Kevin Campbell says Arsenal will ignore England international

Kevin Campbell believes James Maddison has missed his chance to join Arsenal and the Gunners will not target the England international in the summer.

The midfielder has been one of the finest in the Premier League in recent seasons and he looks ripe enough to join a bigger club than Leicester City.

Arsenal wanted to sign him in the last summer transfer window, but the Foxes’ demands put them off and they moved for Odegaard instead.

The Norwegian has now become the main creative force at the Emirates Stadium and he is steadily improving.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes because of his development the Gunners will target Youri Tielemans instead of Maddison.

He said to Football Insider: “I think Youri Tielemans is the one they will be looking at.

“I could be wrong on that but I think the ship has sailed with Maddison. We have Odegaard now so spending another £50million on an attacking midfielder… I just don’t see it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been in good form for us, and it makes little sense to add another creative midfielder to the squad, which will affect their development.

But we need central midfielders, which is why a move for Tielemans makes more sense.