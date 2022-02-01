Kevin Campbell says Edu has opened himself up to criticism after a quiet January

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell maintains Arsenal needed to make new signings in the last transfer window.

Their failure to do so has left technical director, Edu open to questioning by the club’s fans.

The Gunners were in good form in the first half of the season, but they have started the second goal-shy.

That should be enough reason to splash the cash in that transfer window, but it never happened.

Campbell insists there are holes in the squad that needed to be sealed and now it is gaping after the recent departures.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal had holes before all of the players left and went out on loan. Now there is gaping holes. Those holes needed filling.

“To not fill any, Edu has left himself wide open to criticism. It is part and parcel of the course.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some fans would find it unthinkable that Arsenal went through the January transfer window without buying a top player.

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to rush into the market for reinforcements midway through a campaign.

However, we are in a serious battle for a European place and our squad had shown they needed help from new players.

Hopefully, the team would not end the campaign in a poor position after the recent progress.