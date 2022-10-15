Kevin Campbell says Klopp’s comment on Arteta is because he is feeling the heat

Kevin Campbell has responded to Jurgen Klopp’s suggestion that Mikel Arteta tried to influence the referee when Arsenal faced Liverpool last weekend.

Both clubs played out a tough game, and tempers flew around the fixture.

Arteta’s men won the match 3-2, but it was a game that could have gone either way.

Arsenal’s win has kept them at the top of the Premier League table, and the Gunners now feel confident about beating other clubs.

Campbell reacted to Klopp’s suggestion and said the German is under pressure at Liverpool, so he needs to deflect the blame.

He tells Football Insider:

“They are going to nit-pick and try and deflect stuff. Jurgen Klopp is a master of this business. He has been there, seen it and done it. He knows exactly what he is talking about.

“Listen, he is taking the heat off his players. I do not blame him either.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Managers often speak to the referee and his assistant during matches, so it is not unusual if Arteta was frustrated about a decision and informed the ref.

Just like Campbell said, the pressure might be getting to Klopp, so he wants to deflect the blame.

What we need to focus on is earning even more wins and building momentum before the World Cup break.

