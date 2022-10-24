Kevin Campbell says Manchester United man would fit in at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell insists Marcus Rashford ticks some boxes that make him an ideal player for Arsenal.

The Manchester United forward’s future is unclear and he has an expiring contract at Old Trafford.

He is expected to stay, but until a player signs a contract extension, there is the risk that he could leave.

Rashford has been one of the accomplished attackers in the EPL and he is enjoying a resurgence under Erik Ten Hag, which makes him one man that could be on the England plane to the World Cup.

Campbell believes he will fit in at Arsenal if he joins them. He tells Football Insider:

“He ticks some really good boxes for Arsenal.

“On the counterattack, he can be devastating. He undone Arsenal at Old Trafford earlier this season with his speed. Rashford can be devastating on his day, we know that.

“Manchester United are dithering by the sounds of it. I’m sure Arsenal would go for him if he became available next summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has proven his worth at United since he broke into their first team and the Englishman will be a top addition to our squad.

However, it would not be easy to get the deal sorted because it would cost a lot of money to get United to do business.