Kevin Campbell says Saka could change position if Arsenal signs 25-year-old

Bukayo Saka has occupied Arsenal’s attacking right-wing in the last campaign and he will likely keep that spot on the team.

However, the Gunners could add Leeds winger Raphinha to their squad in this transfer window.

They have made an offer for his signature and will keep pushing until they sign the Brazilian.

He also plays from the right-wing of an attack and this means he will have to battle Saka for a place on the team if he joins.

But that will not be the case, according to Kevin Campbell, who insists both attackers are adept at playing on the left or right, so it would be easy to have them to be on the same team.

He tells Football Insider: “Saka could play on the left.

“They both could, to be honest. That is the beautiful thing. They can both play on either flank.”

Arsenal must have studied Raphinha’s suitability to their team before considering a move for him.

Mikel Arteta already knows most of the Brazilian’s qualities and he will deploy the attacker in a position he believes he will deliver his best performance for the team.

