Kevin Campbell says Saka is right to ask for referee’s protection

Kevin Campbell believes Bukayo Saka is right to ask for protection from the referee despite being criticised by Steven Gerrard for doing that. The Arsenal man is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League now.

The way he plays attracts a lot of tackles from opposing defenders and he is often targeted deliberately. In his latest match against Aston Villa, he got some rough treatment from the likes of Tyrone Mings and Ashley Young. He then complained to the referee and asked for more protection.

However, he has been criticised because football, the critics claim, is a contact sport. This means he should expect to get kicked and the referee does not have to give fouls because of them.

But Campbell believes he needs to be protected and did the right thing by asking that from the referee.

He tells Football Insider: “Saka has done the right thing as far as I’m concerned. At the end of the day, being kicked from pillar to post is not nice. We don’t want that happening to a young, gifted English player.

“It looked like he got targeted the other day. He kept getting up though. He wasn’t moaning.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have seen some young and exciting players have their careers cut short because of serious injuries. Jack Wilshere is a prime example of what could happen.

He broke into the Arsenal first team and kept getting kicked as he thrived. Eventually, he paid for that later in his career, and we lost a very talented player.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…