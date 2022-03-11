Kevin Campbell says this striker is a good fit for Arsenal

Ollie Watkins is one of many strikers who have been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer.

After losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer, the Gunners are short of attacking talent, but they are expected to change that in the summer.

Watkins has been a key player for Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard has continued to rely on him.

He and Danny Ings are spearheading their charge towards the top half of the table.

Watkins hasn’t played for a top club before now, but former Arsenal man, Campbell insists the Englishman can make that jump.

He tells Football Insider: “I really like Ollie Watkins.

“I liked him at Brentford and he’s only got better at Villa. He’s developing nicely as far as I am concerned.

“Listen, he scored a great goal at the weekend and looked the part in that Villa side.

“I think Arsenal need two strikers, if I’m honest with you. Watkins might be a good one.

“He puts himself about, can hold it up and loves to score goals. That fits the criteria for Arsenal right now. He is young as well. Why not? I can see that one happening.”

Watkins would be a good attacker to add to our squad, even if he isn’t the main striker.

However, he doesn’t have as many goals as we need in him and we might have to sign another goal machine.

If he keeps his current forms then he would certainly be worth considering.

