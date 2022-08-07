Kevin Campbell says “you can never have enough quality players” as Arsenal chase Lyon man

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal could still sign Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta because they can never have too many quality players in their squad.

The Gunners have bolstered their group with some impressive names in this transfer window, but reports continue to link them with a number of players.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started the season well after beating Crystal Palace 2-0.

However, squad depth could be the key to their achievements in this campaign and that means they need more men.

Paqueta has been on their radar, and it seems his current employers are finally prepared to sell him.

Campbell wants him in an Arsenal shirt even though their midfield has so many top players.

He tells Football Insider: “Hey, come and join the Brazilian revolution! It is happening in London and it is happening at Arsenal.

“Listen, you can never have enough quality players, especially with the five substitute rule now.

“The pursuit of the likes of Paqueta and [Youri] Tielemans could go right to the end of the window. These are the players who are difference makers.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need quality players on the field and on the bench to have a successful season.

Paqueta has proven his class over the last few years and we can be certain that he will deliver if he moves to the Emirates.

That will mean several midfielders will be on the bench, but it is a good thing because it will push everyone to be at their best when they play.

