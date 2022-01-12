Kevin Campbell slams Arsenal for their loss to Nottingham Forest

Kevin Campbell has slammed Arsenal’s flops for their uninspiring performance in the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

The Gunners failed at the first attempt in a competition that they won in 2020.

Mikel Arteta had the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in his starting XI, although he was missing some key players, especially in midfield.

On a good day, Arsenal’s lineup for that match is strong enough to beat Forest, but the hosts wanted it more and were rewarded.

Former Gunners star, Campbell was unimpressed by their performance in the fixture.

He admits the team lacked quality, but insists they should still have won that game.

The ex-striker tells Football Insider: “I know it was a makeshift Arsenal team at times but you have to have more quality than that. Look at you, the players on the pitch. You have got to have more quality than that.

“It started off bad and just got worse. To have no shot on target… This is a Premier League side. The players need to have a good look at themselves.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has no excuse for losing that game and the players only have themselves to blame.

Although some important first-team stars missed the game, the main reason we lost is that Forest wanted it more, and they went for it.

If we take the same mindset into our next matches against Liverpool and Tottenham, it is almost certain we will get nothing out of those fixtures.