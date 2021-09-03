Kevin Campbell slams fellow ex-Gunner who has been vocally negative about Arsenal

Kevin Campbell has slammed Paul Merson for his negative comments towards their former club, Arsenal and their transfer business.

Merson has been openly negative about the Gunners and always jumps at the chance to criticise them and their plans.

He recently said he could do a better job than Edu if he was given the role of Arsenal’s director of football.

The former Arsenal man has watched as the Gunners have splashed the cash on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, yet he is unconvinced by the job being done at the Emirates.

Campbell didn’t enjoy his recent attack on the club and said Merson is a Chelsea fan who only played for the Gunners.

He then claimed that he always hoped that the Englishman wouldn’t go too far when criticising Arsenal, but it happens and then accuses him of changing his opinions when things get better.

“Again, this seems to be a recurring situation with Merse, at times,” Campbell said via Football London. “Yes, Merse is a Chelsea fan.

“But he has played for the Arsenal. He has had great times at Arsenal. Again, it’s his opinion.

“But it’s the way it is done is the tough part. I watch it and I shake my head. I just think ‘Oh no, no’.

“I am watching and thinking ‘Merse, don’t go there, don’t go there, don’t even go there’.

“When things change, sometimes the opinions change and they come out with ‘I told you so’. Always remember, log it down and write in the diary.”