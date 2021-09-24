Kevin Campbell tells Arsenal how to send an early message to Tottenham

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal should target Giovani Lo Celso and give him a proper tackle at the start of their match against Tottenham this weekend.

The Gunners will face their North London rivals in an important derby that gives them the chance to draw level on points with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Spurs started the season with three consecutive league wins and were top of the log by match week three.

However, they have since lost their last two league matches have no goals from consecutive 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Arsenal lost their first three league matches, but they head into the match with consecutive 1-0 wins in their last two league games.

The wins are narrow, but it gives the Gunners some much-needed confidence ahead of tougher fixtures to come.

They will be confident in their abilities to cause problems for their neighbours in this game and one key player for the Lilywhites is Lo Celso.

The Argentinian is likely to start the game and will look to influence proceedings for his team.

Campbell sees him as a significant threat and urges Arsenal to target him early in the game to send a message to his teammates.

The former Arsenal star said on Highbury Squad: “I think Lo Celso needs a right tough tackle to start with, I tell you.”