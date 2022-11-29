Kevin Campbell tells Arsenal which English midfield star suits them

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are England’s leading midfielders now and both players have been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Rice plays in the Premier League for West Ham, while Bellingham plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Gareth Southgate named both players in his squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and they have been playing prominent roles for the Three Lions.

They are also set to leave their present clubs in the nearest future, but which of them can do an excellent job for Arsenal at the Emirates?

Former Gunners man Kevin Campbell believes they should go for Rice if they have to choose between the two.

He told The Highbury Squad: “I truly believe this is the truth. If you are going to pay £100m, who would you buy? Would you buy Bellingham or would you buy Rice?

“I’d buy Rice. All day long. Bellingham is good and he is younger.

“But the game Rice has is perfect for what we have or what we are going to need. I am thinking he is a natural successor to Thomas Partey, who does things in a different way, but he can control a game himself, like Bellingham.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest players in England over the last few seasons and is constantly linked with a big-money move away from West Ham.

It is only a matter of time before he leaves, so we must act fast to be one of the favourites for his signature when he wants to leave.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids