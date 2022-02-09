Kevin Campbell tells Pepe how he can earn Arsenal’s trust beyond this season

Nicolas Pepe has to save his Arsenal career in the remaining months of this season or the club will offload him, according to Kevin Campbell.

The Ivorian has become a bench warmer at the Emirates despite being Arsenal’s record signing.

He has the talent, but he has flattered to deceive since he has been at the club.

The former Lille man is no longer considered a very important member of the Gunners’ first team.

He is likely to leave the Emirates in the summer as Arsenal continues to rebuild their squad.

However, the winger could also save his Gunners career by having a very good second half of this season.

Former Gunner Campbell believes that is the only way he would survive a summer chop.

He tells Football Insider: “Pepe does have quality, we know that. But he is up and down in the Premier League. This is his third season at Arsenal. We’ve seen flashes of brilliance but no consistency.

“If he produces for the last half of the season then he may have a future at the club. I’m not holding my breath though.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe looks very out of place in the current Arsenal team, and it is very sad to see that happen.

He showed a lot of promise at Lille, although we cannot say he is worth the money we paid.

Mikel Arteta is a progressive coach and must have tried to help him hit top form.

You cannot blame the gaffer if the Ivorian will not get better. Hopefully, he would get more chances to play in this half of the campaign and impress.