Kevin Campbell tells Saliba how to break into the French team

Arsenal idol Kevin Campbell has told William Saliba to keep winning, and he will become a starter for the France national team.

Despite being one of the finest players at Arsenal and one of the reasons they are at the top of the Premier League, Saliba saw little action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was even behind Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order in the competition, even though the Reds’ star played little all season.

At the moment, his international career has simply not taken off, but Campbell says if he keeps winning, he will eventually break into the team.

He told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel: “I think Saliba has a big point to prove as well. A big point.

“The players who played are ahead of him in the hierarchy in the squad, but the reason he didn’t play is because he’s not winning and he’s got to win. Go back and win, keep performing, keep getting Player of the Month, keep doing well. Let Deschamps to keep looking over and make sure that Saliba is on everybody’s lips. That’s important as a young player.”

Saliba is still very young and inexperienced in international football, so he has time to get better and earn more caps for France.

If he continues doing well for Arsenal and takes impressess in the France camp, he will soon become one of the first names on their team sheet, as is the case at Arsenal.

