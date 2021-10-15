Kevin Campbell thinks Wilshere could earn an Arsenal contract

Kevin Campbell says it would be hard for Jack Wilshere to earn a new Arsenal contract, but the former Gunner concedes that there is always room for surprises in football.

Wilshere has been training at Arsenal as he looks to remain fit and find a new club.

At 29, he should be enjoying regular football at the peak of his career, but injuries have robbed him of some good years in the game.

No club wants to take a chance on him now, as he has a reputation for being too injury-prone.

He is training with the Arsenal team and hoping to get a new club soon and also get started on his coaching badges.

There are no plans to offer him a playing contract at Arsenal at the moment, but he could impress Arteta enough to effect a change of mind from the club, according to Campbell.

He admits it would be hard for that to happen, but insists we cannot completely rule the possibility out.

“Wilshere’s presence around the club will be massively beneficial for the youngsters,” he told Football Insider.

“They will be able to lean on his experience. I’m sure Jack will be giving the youngsters pointers because he has come through the ranks and made it at Arsenal. He will see things that they don’t see.

“The other important thing is Jack getting himself fit. He needs to get himself back up to speed so he can find himself a club.

“I very much doubt that he could earn himself a contract at Arsenal. Could he do a Townsend and reignite his career at a bigger club? I have seen stranger things happen in football. Nothing surprises me anymore.

“I cannot see it happening at this point but it would not be the worst thing in the world. It would mean he has impressed Arteta. There is unfinished business there.”