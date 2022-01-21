Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign this player who “was brilliant” against them

Djed Spence was in good form when Arsenal was eliminated from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners have since become linked with a move for the Middlesbrough full-back.

Mikel Arteta added Takehiro Tomiyasu to his squad at the start of this season and the Japanese star hasn’t done badly so far.

However, he lacks competition with the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers failing to impress Mikel Arteta.

Pence has developed very well at Forest and showed what we could get if he moves to the Emirates when we played his present club.

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, was impressed by the performance of the 21-year-old and told Football Insider:

“Spence really impressed me in that game against Arsenal. I know we weren’t at our best but he was brilliant nonetheless.

“He showed such great speed, control, passing and defensive qualities in that game. He is still a young man as well so he is only going to get better.

“I think it would be very smart business to get him in. He’d give Mikel Arteta another option, that’s for sure.

“Get him in and beat Spurs to the deal”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Spence is at the right age to grow under Arteta.

His fine form will soon earn him more admirers, and if we want him, now is the best time to land the Englishman.

We could simply allow him to spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Forest.

