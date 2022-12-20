Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign World Cup finalist

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell has urged them to add Marcus Thuram to their squad because he will fit into what they want to achieve.

The Frenchman is nearing the end of his current contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, and several clubs are looking to add him to their squad as a free agent at the end of this season.

Arsenal is one of them as they seek to bolster their squad and make it even more competitive, but will he be the right player for them to add to their impressive group?

Campbell certainly thinks so and wants them to take an important step and make him one of the men Mikel Arteta can call on to win matches.

He tells the Highbury Squad YouTube channel:

“I think he could be a good addition, someone who can play across the front and someone who can give us a bit of physical presence up there because, although Eddie has been working on his physique and looks a bit stronger, (he is) somebody who is bigger, stronger, somebody more physical.

“That will keep defences on their toes, that’s for sure. It will be a fair deal because it will be pretty cheap because he has only got six months left on his contact, so it could be a good deal to be done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram is one of the finest young attackers around now, and we will do well to add him to our squad, but the manager must see him as a useful signing.

