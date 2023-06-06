Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to splash the cash on midfielder because of ten-year value

Kevin Campbell, a former Arsenal player, has urged the Gunners to make a significant investment in acquiring Moises Caicedo during the current transfer window. Campbell believes that the Ecuadorian midfielder would bring long-term value to the squad.

Arsenal had previously expressed interest in Caicedo during the January transfer window, but their approach was rejected by Brighton at that time. However, it is anticipated that Caicedo will be on the move during this transfer window.

Although there is competition for Caicedo’s signature in England, with Arsenal also expressing interest in Declan Rice, Campbell believes that the Gunners should prioritise securing the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder. Despite the potential preference for Rice, Campbell argues that Arsenal should do everything within their means to add Caicedo to their squad before the start of the upcoming season.

“Brighton are going to push the boat and see where they can get to. They know that he’s going to go, but they want as much as they can. £100 million might come down to 80, 70. These young players are so good,” he told Egal Talks Football.

“But again, you get a young player like that and you have him for 10 years, it’s £8-£10 million a year. When you think about it like that, it’s not a lot of money to have that quality.”

Caicedo is one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders, and we expect him to do well at the Emirates if he moves to the club.

The Ecuador international is one man we can be sure will keep improving and it would be smart for us to sign him on a long-term deal now.

Getting ten years’ worth of performance from him would be worth whatever amount we pay for his signature.

