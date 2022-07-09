Kevin Campbell urges Ben White to improve this area of his game

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has urged Ben White to add aggression to his game so he can become a better defender.

The Englishman is Arsenal’s most expensive centre-back after they splashed the cash on him last summer.

He formed a brilliant defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence in the last campaign.

They nearly won us a spot inside the Premier League’s top four at the end of the term.

Gabby Agbonlahor had told Football Insider last month that White is overrated, and he lacks aggression.

Campbell agrees with the former Aston Villa man and says the ex-Brighton centre-back must add that little aggression to his game.

He tells Football Insider:

“Ben White does not fill you with trepidation if you are playing against him. I think Gabriel has that though. He is a lot more physical. That is what Agbonlahor is saying.

“I don’t think he’s saying he’s a bad player. He’s just saying he lacks that aggression.

“Ben White has made the England squad with the attributes he has got. That is the key.

“Can he get more aggressive? I think he can. Over time he will, I’m sure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White is a very fine ball-playing defender, and he does his job very well for us at the back.

However, Gabriel is truly more aggressive and will make opponents consider not getting close to him.

If White adds that to his game, we would have two centre-backs that are top class, and it will make our defence very difficult to breach.