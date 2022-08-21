Kevin Campbell urges Mikel Arteta to include exciting youngster in the first team

Kevin Campbell has called on Mikel Arteta to hand Arsenal’s summer signing Marquinhos some first team chances.

The Gunners added the Brazilian to their squad in this transfer window, but he has mostly been involved in under23 football so far.

In matches for the club’s youth side, he has proven to be a level above his teammates there.

However, the Gunners have made a splendid start to this season, and they want to keep winning.

This means it is hard for Marquinhos to get playing chances, but they also want to sign a new winger.

Former Gunner Campbell believes the club should instead give chances to Marquinhos.

He said, as quoted by HITC:

“Marquinhos who’s done really well in the reserves and really shone. He’s played first-team football. He’s lively. Might as well have him on the bench. Let the fans see him. Let’s have a look because you know what, you might just get a surprise.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos has been doing well for our youth team, and he would feel he deserves some chances with the senior squad.

It is a long season, and we are just at the beginning. We will compete in about four competitions, so there would be chances for him to play when the time comes.

