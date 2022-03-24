Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to battle Spurs for La Liga star

Kevin Campbell believes Villarreal’s Pau Torres is a very good defender as Tottenham continues to pursue the Spaniard, and the former Arsenal man wants the Gunners to hijack the transfer.

Torres helped Villarreal to win the Europa League last season and rejected offers to leave the club in the summer so that he can play for them in the Champions League.

They have just eliminated Juventus from the competition and are in the quarterfinals. If they leave the UCL at that stage, they will still leave with their heads held high.

This could also be his last season at the club and the Premier League might be his next destination. If that becomes the case, Campbell would love to see him in the colours of Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s a very good player.

Adding: “I’d like to see Arsenal interested in him as well as Spurs. Mikel Arteta probably knows of him, but all you can say is watch this space.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torres has been in fine form for the Yellow Submarines so far and he looks so much like a player that will thrive under the leadership of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

We will keep strengthening our squad in the summer and he might be the right defender to add to it after the departure of Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.