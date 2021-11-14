Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to sign a player who “was unbelievable at Ajax”

Kevin Campbell is undoubtedly a fan of Manchester United flop, Donny van de Beek, and wants Arsenal to sign the Dutchman.

The midfielder was one of the best players in Europe while at Ajax, but his move to United has become a nightmare.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t seem to know where to fit him in and has kept the Arsenal target on the bench for much of his time at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell is convinced that the midfielder is better than he is being treated at United and has urged Arsenal to make a move for him.

Campbell told The Highbury Squad YouTube channel: “There’s been a rumour about van de Beek at Manchester United. It’s (not playing under Solskjaer) not his fault, how is it his fault?

“He was at Ajax, he was unbelievable at Ajax. Gets signed by Manchester United and they won’t play him. I don’t know, I’m just saying it’s a rumour. I only want what’s best for Arsenal and I believe that van de Beek can play if given the opportunity. The boy can play.

“He wants out. You never know, maybe they (Manchester United) might (loan him to Arsenal). At the end of the day, what’s the point of having an unhappy player and obviously, Ole doesn’t fancy him.

“I think this young man has got super ability, has got a great attitude, but he needs to play. He can play anywhere around that midfield, he can play holding, eight and attacking. So again, we’ve got someone who’s versatile.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van de Beek truly looked like a top player at Ajax before moving to England.

It’s easy to blame the manager for his poor form because he doesn’t play often. What if he has failed to take his chances?

Managers usually pick players based on merit. What if Van de Beek has failed to show he is better than the players being picked ahead of him at United?

Arsenal needs new midfielders and it seems Van de Beek can do a job at the Emirates.

However, signing him remains a gamble because if his problem is that he hasn’t adapted well to the Premier League, he would still struggle at the Emirates.

