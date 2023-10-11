Kevin Campbell was very impressed with Thomas Partey’s return to the Arsenal side

The changes Mikel Arteta made in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Manchester City paid off. The game-winning goal was scored by Martinelli after Thomas Partey passed the ball to Tomiyasu, who then gave it to Havertz, who produced the assist. Everyone who helped score was a substitute.

Kevin Campbell has praised one of the four. He has singled out Thomas Partey for special mention. According to the ex-Gunner, the Ghana international impressed him with how he came on as a sub and typically started running the game.

Speaking to the Highbury squad, Campbell had this to say regarding the Ghana international, who has been out of action since before our 3-1 win over Manchester United in September owing to injury:

“Jorginho playing brought that experience to it that helped Declan [Rice], I thought. And do you know what? What a good substitution at the right time to bring on Thomas Partey as well. He just started to run the game when he came on.”

Many expected Thomas Partey to start the game, but he did not; instead, Jorginho started and played brilliantly.

However, seeing Partey impress in a 15-minute cameo was fantastic. It gives us optimism that after the international break, Mikel Arteta will give Rice a free role, as he excelled against Manchester City while Partey played the No. 6 role. Arteta might deploy a Partey-Rice-Odegaard midfield, which could be one of our strongest.

Sam P

