Kevin De Bruyne ranks Martin Odegaard in his best EPL playmaker list

Undoubtedly, Martin Odegaard stands among one the most exceptional attacking midfielders in the Premier League. His progression has been remarkable since his permanent transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2021, following an initial loan spell at the club in January of the same year. In the 2020-21 season, he contributed with 1 goal and 2 assists. Subsequently, during the 2021-22 season, he further elevated his performance, netting 7 goals and providing 4 assists across 36 matches.

Thankfully, he continued his upward trajectory last season; across 37 games, he delivered an astonishing 15 goals and 7 assists in league matches. In Arsenal’s recent 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Monday, Odegaard secured his first goal of the current season. Positioned as Arsenal’s captain, he appears poised for another great season, perhaps even ending in a Premier League victory this time around.

During a recent conversation with Sky Sports, the brilliant Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was asked to rank three exceptional playmakers: Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, and James Maddison. While De Bruyne placed Odegaard second, just behind Bruno Fernandes, he openly acknowledged something Arsenal fans would appreciate. The Manchester City midfielder praised Odegaard for his impressive consistency during the previous season and subtley indicated that Odegaard’s potential for improvement remains high due to his youthfulness.

“He’s been doing it a long time,” De Bruyne said about Odegaard on Sky Sports. “I feel Odegaard was amazing last year, but obviously he’s younger, so there’s a difference.”

The allure of exceptional talent lies in its recognition. Arsenal supporters should consider themselves fortunate that the club acquired Odegaard for a mere £30 million; in today’s market, his value could easily be triple that amount.

