“Kevin de Bruyne sees it, Odegaard sees it” Merson heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard after his superb performance for Arsenal against Brighton yesterday.

The Norwegian was the star man as Arsenal beat Brighton in a decent win, having scored and provided at least one assist.

The midfielder made arguably the best pass of the season to Gabriel Martinelli to send the Brazilian on his way to score his goal in the 4-2 victory.

He had created another chance by nutmegging a Brighton player in the first half of the game and continued to use his trickery to unsettle the Seagulls.

After the game, Merson said via The Daily Mail:

‘When you talk about people seeing pictures, Martin Odegaard knows what he is doing before this ball comes he knows what he’s doing and Martinelli knows what he is doing and he’s away. He is running with pace full pelt with the ball.

‘That is Ronnie O’Sullivan in football, he’s looking at the pots and that is what Martin Odegaard. A lot of people don’t see that pass, he is probably the only player on the pitch who sees that.

‘Kevin de Bruyne sees it, Odegaard sees it but I don’t think any other player in the Premier League sees it open up.’

Odegaard was the star of the show in the win against Brighton and he deserves all the praise he is getting now from pundits and fans.

The midfielder has been a key contributor to our success this season and he will be vital if we win the league or any trophy this season.

