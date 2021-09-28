Kevin Phillips believe Arsenal man is definitely leaving despite scoring

Kevin Phillips believes Eddie Nketiah effectively showed prospective clubs what he can do with his goal against Wimbledon last week.

The striker is in the final few months of his current Arsenal deal and they expect him to leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Arsenal promoted Folarin Balogun to their first team this season and that brought even more competition for a place for Nketiah to deal with.

The Englishman has attracted the attention of the likes of Brighton and Crystal Palace in the past and The Sun reported earlier that he could talk to foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

The striker knows the competition for a place in Arsenal will continue to increase as the Gunners eye new forwards to bolster their options.

There is always that slim chance that he could remain at the club, but former Sunderland man, Phillips thinks the striker is leaving the Emirates and is performing for his next club to see what they are getting.

When asked if he thought teams would look to sign Nketiah, Phillips told Football Insider: “100 per cent.

“There will be plenty of suitors for him next year, especially if he leaves on a free in the summer.

“His goal in midweek was great. What an unbelievable finish.

“If he goes on a free next year it’s another one where you look at Arsenal and wonder how they’ve allowed him to run down his contract. It’s happened far too often.

“Nketiah is a young player who will definitely have clubs looking to take him. He will not struggle to find one.

“I think he will stay in the Premier League or go to one of the top Championship clubs who are going for promotion. He will not be shy of a few clubs, let’s put it that way.”