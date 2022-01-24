Kevin Phillips tips Arsenal attacker to join Premier League rivals

Former Sunderland man, Kevin Phillips, admits there might not be space for Eddie Nketiah in the Aston Villa lineup, but he still thinks the England Under21 star would be a great signing for them.

The Athletic reported recently that Villa has a strong interest in the Englishman, and he could join them.

Arsenal has offered him a new deal, but he seems to have decided to leave the Emirates.

The striker has attracted attention from several other clubs, but Villa is one of the most ambitious sides in England.

Phillips believes they are not signing him because they need him, but they want to take advantage of his expiring contract.

He tells Football Insider: “I think the reason they’re interested is because financially it’s a deal that makes sense. He’s going to be available on the cheap.

“Danny Ings started on the bench yesterday. Do they need Nketiah? If they bring him in there’s even more competition for places.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is never a good thing to lose a young and promising player like Nketiah, but Mikel Arteta does not rate him.

The Spaniard has shown over time he prefers other attackers in the squad to the former Leeds United loanee.

Even if he signs a contract extension, he would still not get enough playing time, and it is best we allow him to leave.

