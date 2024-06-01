Key 2024-25 WSL & League Cup dates for your Arsenal Women diary

The key dates for the 2024/25 Barclays Women’s Super League season have been announced.

Following the Olympic Games in Paris, in which we have a number of Gunners competing this summer, the WSL season will start on the weekend of 21st-22nd September 2024, and conclude on the weekend of 10th-11th May 2025.

The league’s winter break will run from 16th December 2024 to 18th January 2025.

The League Cup group stages are set to begin in early October 2024 and will run until mid-December. The quarter-finals are scheduled for 22nd-23rd January, with the semi-finals on 5th-6th February, and the final will take place on the weekend of 15th-16th March. Details for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup have still not been confirmed yet.

Emirates Stadium will become the main home of Arsenal Women, with eight Barclays Women’s Super League games being held there next season, as well as three UEFA Women’s Champions League fixtures, if Arsenal qualify for the group stages of the tournament this time around.

Far fewer WSL games, will continue to be played at Arsenal Women’s long-standing host venue at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Speaking in his pre-Brighton press conference, Jonas said at the time: “I think it’s good news period that we’re going to play more games at the Emirates for a number of reasons but to name for me the biggest one is that we can have more games with bigger audiences and allow more people to come and watch and to support the team. It’s been great experiences at the Emirates this season and hopefully we can build on that and elevate that even further forward next season.”

Michelle M

