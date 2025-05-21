Key Arsenal defender happy in North London, despite interest from Serie A clubs

Riccardo Calafiori has attracted interest from Serie A clubs in recent weeks, just a year after joining Arsenal from Bologna. However, speaking to gianlucadimarzio.com, the 23-year-old has dismissed the idea of returning to Italy and expressed his satisfaction with life in North London.

“I am very happy at Arsenal. For me personally, it was a great experience. Obviously, when you win trophies, it’s always better. Here I measured myself against the most important and difficult championship in the world. I saw that I can be there easily, this made me very happy and I am convinced of the choice I made. A regret? None, absolutely. I always feel good in every position I play, I try to help the team. In my opinion, what was missing was just continuity this year. I will try to be more consistent next year. When I was good, I always played and I also made the difference. The goal is just to stay in shape all year,” Calafiori said.

A tough debut season but promise shown

Calafiori joined Arsenal last summer following a standout campaign with Bologna in 2023-24 and a strong showing for Italy at Euro 24. Signed for £42 million, he became Arsenal’s first major acquisition of the window, excluding the permanent arrival of David Raya. Unfortunately, his debut season has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 19 Premier League appearances. He has suffered six separate injuries this term, the most recent of which kept him out for nine matches.

These persistent fitness issues have prevented him from establishing rhythm or consistency, much to the frustration of those within the club. Nonetheless, Calafiori remains highly regarded and is seen as a long-term asset. His front-footed defensive style and technical ability in attacking areas have stood out, particularly in his recent performance against Newcastle, which served as a timely reminder of his talent.

Final fixture chance for a strong finish

With William Saliba ruled out of the final game of the season due to injury, Calafiori is likely to feature against Southampton. It will be a valuable opportunity for him to end the campaign on a positive note and build momentum ahead of next season.

What would you rate his season on a scale of 1 to 10? Thoughts are welcome below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…