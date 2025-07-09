Key Arsenal man delays signing new deal with European giants hovering

William Saliba is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets and the club are keen to retain him for the long term. However, his current contract is set to expire in 2027, and despite that being some way off, there is growing concern about securing his future now.

The French international has emerged as one of the top defenders in world football over the past few seasons. His consistent and commanding performances at the Emirates have coincided with Arsenal’s rise in the Premier League, where they have secured second-place finishes and made notable strides under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba’s Progress Sparks Interest from Spain

Saliba’s rise has not gone unnoticed. Real Madrid are reported to be admirers of the centre-back and have shown interest in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabéu. While Saliba appears content at Arsenal for the moment, the possibility of a future move remains present, particularly given his contract status.

Although he still has two years remaining on his current deal, this period is widely viewed as the optimal time for clubs to negotiate extensions with key players. Allowing a player of Saliba’s calibre to edge closer to the final year of his contract could invite unwelcome attention from other top sides and potentially weaken Arsenal’s position.

Arsenal have been proactive in renewing the contracts of several key squad members in recent months. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel are among those to have extended their deals at the Emirates, and the club are eager for Saliba to follow suit.

Contract Talks Stalled Amid Madrid Dream

However, The Sun reports that although Arsenal have already offered Saliba a new deal, the player is not prepared to sign it at this time. According to the report, Saliba has delayed negotiations as he continues to hold onto his ambition of one day playing for Real Madrid. By not committing to a renewal, he is reportedly keeping the door open for a potential move.

Saliba has been instrumental to Arsenal’s recent success, and his continued presence is crucial for the club’s ambitions. The hope at the Emirates is that he will commit his long-term future to the team, but for now, his decision remains pending.

