Key Arsenal man drops big hint he will extend his contract

Bukayo Saka has dropped the biggest hint yet that he will sign an extension to his Arsenal contract.

The attacker is one of the key men at the Emirates now and Mikel Arteta is banking on him to take the club to the next level.

Arsenal is leading the Premier League standings, thanks to the contribution of most of their players.

The Gunners have made a bright start to the campaign and Saka is ever-present in the starting XI.

However, his contract is running down and the top clubs in Europe will jump at the chance to sign him.

He has interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, but Arsenal wants to keep their jewel at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is confident the Euro 2020 finalist will sign an extension to his deal.

The attacker has now revealed he also expects to stay because he is having a good time at the club.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I really feel at home at Arsenal. I feel the love from my team-mates, from the coaches and from the fans.

“The manager is always there for me and the different bits of advice he gives me are special.

“The atmosphere at the Emirates is getting better and better and I can feel the energy boost from the crowd every time I play.

“We’re loving every minute of it and we feel a stronger team as a result of that support.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our own, and we simply cannot lose him at this stage of his career.

He is a key part of our rebuild, and he remains one of the most useful members of our squad.

When the transfer window closes, we expect the club to reach an agreement over a new deal with him.

