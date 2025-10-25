Key Arsenal man is a doubt for the Crystal Palace game

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as they continue their pursuit of silverware this season. The Gunners have assembled a strong squad with several key players, but one of their most important defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes, could be a doubt for the fixture due to injury concerns.

Gabriel sustained a minor issue during Arsenal’s previous match, which forced him to leave the pitch prematurely. Since then, the Brazilian centre-back has not been in full training, only returning to the pitch on Friday. His availability for the game against Palace will depend on how he performs during the final training sessions before the match.

Mikel Arteta addressed the situation when speaking, as cited by Football Insider, saying, “Big Gabi had to leave the pitch with an issue, and he hasn’t been able to train yet. Let’s see how he trains over the next 24 hours.” His words suggest that the medical and coaching staff will make a late decision regarding Gabriel’s inclusion, prioritising his long-term fitness over any short-term risk.

Depth and Defensive Options

Gabriel has been a vital component of Arsenal’s defensive structure, offering consistency and physical presence at the back. Losing him, even temporarily, would be a significant setback. However, the club appear well-prepared to cope with such situations. Cristhian Mosquera has impressed when called upon, showing composure and maturity beyond his years, while Piero Hincapie continues to wait patiently for his opportunity to feature more prominently in the starting line-up.

If Gabriel is not fully fit, Arsenal are unlikely to force his participation, preferring to rely on the depth within their defensive ranks. Arteta’s approach emphasises the importance of squad rotation and player welfare, particularly in a demanding season where the team are competing on multiple fronts.

Maintaining Momentum Against Palace

Crystal Palace are expected to provide a stern test, known for their resilience and disciplined defensive play. Arsenal will need to remain focused and clinical if they are to secure all three points. Regardless of who starts in defence, every player in the squad understands the importance of maintaining momentum in the title race. With strong competition for places and a collective determination to perform, the Gunners will aim to continue their winning run while ensuring that key players like Gabriel recover fully before returning to action.

