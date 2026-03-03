Key Arsenal man is eyeing a return to his former club

Riccardo Calafiori is set to have an extended spell at the Emirates with Arsenal, provided he maintains his current standards. The left-back has established himself as the club’s first-choice option in his position this season whenever fit, demonstrating that Italian players can thrive in English football. Mikel Arteta values his profile highly and has entrusted him with multiple appearances since the campaign began.

While Calafiori appears focused on making a long-term impact at Arsenal, he has acknowledged that his future may eventually lead him elsewhere. This is largely due to his enduring connection with AS Roma, the club where he developed as a youth player and made his breakthrough into senior football. Although he now plays for a bigger club, his heart remains with Roma, and he admits that a return is something he would like to pursue.

Calafiori’s Arsenal Experience

His time at Arsenal has allowed him to showcase his abilities on a larger stage, and he has been a consistent contributor in defence and attack from the left flank. Arteta’s reliance on him underlines the trust placed in his technical and tactical qualities. For the present, the focus remains on performing for the Gunners, but the player has been candid about his long-term ambitions beyond England.

Dreams of Returning to Roma

Calafiori said via Corriere dello Sport:

“I‘d like to return to Roma sooner or later. We can’t plan it, of course, but yes, I want to return.”

He elaborated on how his early promise at Roma ultimately did not materialise into a long-term tenure:

“It all started very well, with a goal. I played a lot for the first six months with Mourinho, even providing a few assists. Then came Bodo Glimt-Roma, and from that moment on I didn’t play again. I went to Genoa on loan, but I didn’t play there either. Only three appearances. In the meantime, Roma won the Conference. There was no more room for me.”

Calafiori reflects on a period of unfulfilled potential at Roma, highlighting the challenges he faced before finding his current place at Arsenal. His comments underscore both the emotional connection he retains with his boyhood club and the professionalism required to succeed at his present team.