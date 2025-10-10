Key Arsenal man set for long stay on the sidelines

Martin Odegaard has reportedly suffered a new injury that is expected to keep him out of action for an extended period. The Norwegian midfielder has long been one of Arsenal’s most influential figures, a role that has earned him the captain’s armband under Mikel Arteta. His absence will undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Gunners as they continue their campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Arsenal’s Dependence on Their Captain

Despite the addition of several creative players to the squad this season, Arsenal continue to rely heavily on Odegaard’s leadership and playmaking abilities. The midfielder consistently starts ahead of most other attacking options, and Arteta has even fielded him alongside Eberechi Eze in certain matches to maximise creativity. Odegaard’s intelligence, technical precision, and vision make him a central part of Arsenal’s attacking structure, and his unavailability will require tactical adjustments from the manager.

The timing of the injury is unfortunate, as Odegaard has been in excellent form, contributing both goals and assists while setting the tempo for Arsenal’s attacking transitions. His influence extends beyond the pitch, as his composure and professionalism have made him an exemplary captain for a relatively young squad.

Extent of the Injury and Expert Assessment

The former Real Madrid midfielder now faces a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines. A former doctor for the Norway national team, Lars Engebretsen, has provided insight into the nature of the setback. According to Dagbladet, Engebretsen commented on Odegaard’s situation, stating, “I don’t have information about exactly what the MRI showed but based on the injury video, it could be a lateral ligament injury. If it is such an injury, Ødegaard risks being out for six to eight weeks but it depends on the size.”

This assessment suggests that Arsenal may be without their captain for up to two months, depending on the severity of the damage. Despite the blow, Odegaard remains a key figure for his national team. While he will not be able to feature in Norway’s October fixtures, he is expected to be present in the dressing room to motivate and inspire his teammates as they continue their push for World Cup qualification in North America next year.

The news will come as a disappointment to both Arsenal and Norway supporters, who value Odegaard’s influence on and off the field. As he begins his recovery process, both club and country will hope for a swift return to fitness for one of their most important players.

