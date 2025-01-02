Key Arsenal man to miss Brighton game and Jesus is also walking a tight rope

Arsenal has suffered a setback ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Brighton this weekend, with the news that Jurrien Timber will be unavailable due to suspension.

The Gunners have been one of the standout teams in the league in recent weeks, as they continue their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the table. The Reds have been relentless in their form, but Arsenal remains hopeful of capitalising on any potential slip-ups to strengthen their title challenge.

To do so, Arsenal must keep winning, and beating Brighton is critical to maintaining pressure on their rivals. However, Mikel Arteta’s side will have to face the Seagulls without Timber, who has been in excellent form since stepping in for the injured Ben White at right-back.

According to Arsenal Media, Timber’s yellow card during the game against Brentford was his fifth of the season, triggering an automatic one-match suspension. This development is a significant blow, as Timber’s consistent performances in recent weeks have been vital to Arsenal’s defensive stability.

Adding to the Gunners’ concerns, Gabriel Jesus is now walking a disciplinary tightrope. The Brazilian forward has accumulated four yellow cards, meaning one more booking would see him suspended for a match, further complicating Arsenal’s squad dynamics during this critical phase of the season.

Timber’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has been instrumental in both defence and Arsenal’s build-up play. Arteta will need to find an effective replacement to maintain the team’s momentum against a dangerous Brighton side.

While Timber’s suspension is a setback, Arsenal will be determined to overcome this challenge and secure the vital three points to keep their title hopes alive.