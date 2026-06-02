Key Arsenal player is now a doubt for the World Cup

William Saliba is a key player for the France national team and has been named in their squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The defender is coming off a superb season with Arsenal, helping the Gunners win the Premier League title. He was a regular presence in Mikel Arteta’s side, featuring in 31 league matches and once again demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the game.

Saliba has also established himself as an important figure for France and was expected to play a major role in their World Cup campaign this summer. Representing his country on football’s biggest stage is a dream for any player and one that the Arsenal defender had been eagerly anticipating.

Injury concern emerges

Recent reports surrounding his fitness have raised concerns ahead of the tournament. According to Metro Sport, Saliba aggravated an injury he had been managing during the Champions League final and is now a doubt for the competition.

The Frenchman had been looking forward to helping Les Bleus challenge for another World Cup title and was expected to be one of their most influential players throughout the tournament.

The timing of the setback is particularly unfortunate given his excellent form for both club and country, with Saliba widely viewed as a crucial component of France’s defensive structure.

France await fitness update

There is now uncertainty over his availability, with concerns that the injury could prevent him from featuring in the competition.

France will be hoping the problem is not as serious as feared and that Saliba can recover in time to play a part in their campaign. His presence would provide a significant boost to the squad as they prepare to compete against the best teams in the world.

For Arsenal supporters, the focus will also be on ensuring that the defender makes a full recovery, particularly after another demanding season in which he played a vital role in the club’s success. Further updates on his condition are expected as France continue their preparations for the World Cup.

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