Key Arsenal players shouldn’t be on the plane to Belgium

Arsenal’s recent outing at Villa Park offered a reminder of how demanding the season has become and how essential it may now be for Mikel Arteta to consider resting key members of his squad. Whatever the result at the weekend, the feeling persisted that several important players should be given a break in midweek, with some perhaps not even travelling to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. When Trossard equalised on Saturday, there was a sense that the second half could prove decisive in the title race, yet once the scores were level, the team lacked the energy to maintain that momentum.
Concerns Over Physical and Mental Fatigue
During the matches against Chelsea and Brentford, it became increasingly noticeable that the players were tiring significantly in the final stages. Entering a busy period with such visible fatigue is far from ideal, and the situation may worsen as the schedule intensifies. The mental challenge is equally substantial. With the lead at the top of the table reduced to two, the question now is how the dressing room responds after months of praise about their progress. It remains to be seen whether there are enough leaders within the group to shut out the external noise. This is where Pep Guardiola benefits, as he manages a squad well accustomed to handling pressure while maintaining a positive and composed outlook.
A Strategic Opportunity for Rest
Arteta may find it sensible to give several players a week away from the pitch, whether to recover from minor issues or to reset. This would not be a sign of disrespect towards Club Brugge, but rather an acknowledgement that the priority this week is the upcoming match against Wolves. Supporters have repeatedly insisted that Arsenal possess one of the strongest squads, so it should be possible to rotate while still aiming for a positive result in midweek. Even a setback in Europe would be unlikely to damage qualification prospects. A slip in the Premier League, however, could cost the team its position at the summit. With that in mind, giving the likes of Rice, Saka and Timber time to rest appears entirely reasonable. Arteta is among the highest-paid managers in world football and must judge the moment correctly.
Dan Smith
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yep have to agree ,this is why we have an expensive squad of players now .
Saturday was a disappointment but not a disaster.
we had a lot of players who imo were a 6 or 7 at the best. wrong decisions being made from a number of players and for the first time in ages i thought our back line looked open and disjointed at times and it seemed blind panic and pin ball football from the back to middle.
there is no excuses in losing matches and that bad weekend feeling is hard to take.
what i can say is that once the dust had settled and you reflect on the game as a football fan and not just an arsenal or villa fan. imo that was a fantastic advert for football.
not sure where some comments come from that we set up for the draw once we scored. i thought both teams were intent for the win and to my dissatisfaction i thought we were to expansive and not controlled and so were villa which made a heck of a game to watch but bad result to take.
question i would like to ask the AFC people do we want to see us play that way, more expansive, less controlled, more excitement and a 50 /50 on the result which villa got in there favour on Saturday or bit more pragmatic and controlled where we can expect results to go in our favour as per the 19 previous games which includes draws but no loses
Dan imo he picks the best team for the occasion. we might not like it if it goes wrong but we don’t have the luxury or insight to see what is happening behind closed doors. some will stay behind, which ones we will await and see.
Again not sure why the team and manager is getting lambasted for Saturdays result. we all knew we were going to lose and draw along the way. we certainly hadnt won it as some would have us believe in Nov, Dec but we certainly cant afford to lose it in these months. we need to be in and around the top come Feb, march for a shout at the trophy.
disappointing result but the boys, manager and club are doing ok and we will be there at the end for the dog fight which is contrary to some people who say we have already won it and it is easy
onwards and upwards
Agreed, let Raya, Timber, Rice, Zubimendi and Saka rest
We’d likely go to the next round of UCL due to our position in UCL table and we need our key players fresh to play against Wolves