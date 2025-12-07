Key Arsenal players shouldn’t be on the plane to Belgium

Arsenal’s recent outing at Villa Park offered a reminder of how demanding the season has become and how essential it may now be for Mikel Arteta to consider resting key members of his squad. Whatever the result at the weekend, the feeling persisted that several important players should be given a break in midweek, with some perhaps not even travelling to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. When Trossard equalised on Saturday, there was a sense that the second half could prove decisive in the title race, yet once the scores were level, the team lacked the energy to maintain that momentum.

Concerns Over Physical and Mental Fatigue

During the matches against Chelsea and Brentford, it became increasingly noticeable that the players were tiring significantly in the final stages. Entering a busy period with such visible fatigue is far from ideal, and the situation may worsen as the schedule intensifies. The mental challenge is equally substantial. With the lead at the top of the table reduced to two, the question now is how the dressing room responds after months of praise about their progress. It remains to be seen whether there are enough leaders within the group to shut out the external noise. This is where Pep Guardiola benefits, as he manages a squad well accustomed to handling pressure while maintaining a positive and composed outlook.

A Strategic Opportunity for Rest

Arteta may find it sensible to give several players a week away from the pitch, whether to recover from minor issues or to reset. This would not be a sign of disrespect towards Club Brugge, but rather an acknowledgement that the priority this week is the upcoming match against Wolves. Supporters have repeatedly insisted that Arsenal possess one of the strongest squads, so it should be possible to rotate while still aiming for a positive result in midweek. Even a setback in Europe would be unlikely to damage qualification prospects. A slip in the Premier League, however, could cost the team its position at the summit. With that in mind, giving the likes of Rice, Saka and Timber time to rest appears entirely reasonable. Arteta is among the highest-paid managers in world football and must judge the moment correctly.

Dan Smith

