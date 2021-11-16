Arsenal News Latest News

Key Arsenal star absent for WC qualifier raising doubts ahead of Liverpool

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is missing from Gabon’s World Cup qualifying match with Egypt this afternoon, sparking fears he could miss Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool this weekend.

The Gunners captain has been in fine form this season, with seven goals and two assists in all competitions thus far, helping us to climb to fifth in the table at present.

Going into the weekend’s clash at Anfield we appear to be holding the better form, while the home side also have a number of injury issues to fret over, but we could well be set to take the biggest loss of the tie.

Aubameyang was stretchered off after scoring the only goal of the game against Libya a few days back, and those initial fears now appear to have enhanced as he was left out of the squad completely as his side took on Egypt today.

We also have to sweat over the availability of Thomas Partey, who could well be another big blow to our chances of winning on Merseyside, having missed our clash versus Watford last weekend as well as remaining sidelined for Ghana during the break.

Does Arsenal still have enough in the squad to get a positive result at Anfield without both Auba and Partey?

Patrick

  1. Saka says:
    November 16, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Hasn’t he flown back here.
    He said he’s OK.

  2. ken1945 says:
    November 16, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Who was it crowing about the injuries that pool might have?
    It ALWAYS comes home and bites you in the bum, when hoping for bad luck to befall others.

