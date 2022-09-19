Key Arsenal star close to suspension after fourth yellow in seven games

Gabriel Jesus has picked up four yellow cards at this early point in the Premier League season, and could well miss one of Arsenal’s big upcoming fixtures.

The Gunners take on Tottenham next, which is one match we can never expect to get through without the referee putting names in his book. Fingers crossed that Jesus isn’t amongst them however as our next opponents will be Liverpool, another side who will be expected to bring the fight to us.

If we are lucky enough for Jesus to avoid a booking from these two, we will still need him to avoid any further bookings for the next 10 matches in order to avoid a suspension, as confirmed by the Express, which could well derail our hold on top spot in the division.

While I think Nketiah would step up in Jesus’s absence, a re-energised Liverpool side will be tough to beat with our best XI out. Spurs also look strong so it’s not as if we could rest Jesus in order to keep him for Jurgen Klopp’s side either.

It could be worth taking a risk and getting a deliberate booking should he manage to avoid a yellow over the next 90 minutes, but we may just want to reign Jesus’s tackling in a little to see it out until the mid-point of the campaign.

Patrick

