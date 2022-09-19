Key Arsenal star close to suspension after fourth yellow in seven games

Gabriel Jesus has picked up four yellow cards at this early point in the Premier League season, and could well miss one of Arsenal’s big upcoming fixtures.
The Gunners take on Tottenham next, which is one match we can never expect to get through without the referee putting names in his book. Fingers crossed that Jesus isn’t amongst them however as our next opponents will be Liverpool, another side who will be expected to bring the fight to us.
If we are lucky enough for Jesus to avoid a booking from these two, we will still need him to avoid any further bookings for the next 10 matches in order to avoid a suspension, as confirmed by the Express, which could well derail our hold on top spot in the division.
While I think Nketiah would step up in Jesus’s absence, a re-energised Liverpool side will be tough to beat with our best XI out. Spurs also look strong so it’s not as if we could rest Jesus in order to keep him for Jurgen Klopp’s side either.
It could be worth taking a risk and getting a deliberate booking should he manage to avoid a yellow over the next 90 minutes, but we may just want to reign Jesus’s tackling in a little to see it out until the mid-point of the campaign.
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
When’s the Carabao cup? Could he play it like he would miss that game?
If Arsenal fans say we’re unjustly targeted by referees. You’ll see some fans come tell you how it’s a conspiracy and how it’s made up in our heads.
During his last 4 seasons at Manchester City, Jesus had 7 yellow cards. 7!!!
Moves to Arsenal, boom!! 4 yellow cards already in 7 games. This is someone Pep called the best pressing striker he’s ever seen.
Still think it’s conspiracies?
As long as it’s Arsenal, we get treated differently and badly.
Two out of those yellow cards he got shouldn’t be something he’d have been penalized for while at City.
The other day he got a yellow card for coming in to defend Saka after he was roughly tackled by a Fulham player.
You guys still think we don’t get treated differently?
To be honest tho’ I really think we have a shot at the title this season.Am sure most of you will agree with me here.However,I think what will be key to us lifting that trophy at the season will be our performances against the top 6 clubs.I cant see us dropping points against the rest of the teams considering how we’ve been playing.We’ve been completely dominant in all aspects in all our games so far.The boys look hungry and determined to get the points in each game.I strongly believe we can go toe to toe with city this season.Am not being over confident here but this side is destined for greatness.