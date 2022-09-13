Insider tips key Arsenal star to return to action against Brentford

Charles Watts has claimed that Thomas Partey is expected to return to action for Arsenal against Brentford this weekend.

The midfielder played every minute of our opening three league matches as we stormed to the top of the table, but has been struggling with an thigh issue since, but finally looks to be back to help our bid to retain top spot in the table when we take on the Bees on Sunday.

Partey is expected to face Brentford this weekend, he's been training since last week (before the scheduled Everton game). Arteta to make the final decision, but barring any set-back this week, he should be available 👇 https://t.co/Dy5qjInEny — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 13, 2022

There had been worries over whether the fixture would go ahead, especially following the postponement of our clash with PSV on Thursday, but after the Premier League officially got the go-ahead to play, albeit at a slightly earlier kick-off time, we are now preparing for our return to action.

Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga have been holding down the fort in the two central midfield roles in his absence, with Mo Elneny also out with injury, but the Ghana star will be set to ease the pressure on the two this weekend.

While Lokonga has shown that he is more settled in our side this term, Partey will still be a big boost to our team as we look to continue our fine start to the new campaign, and with fixtures set to pile up, we would do well to not overuse any of our players in risk of further adding to our injury woes.

