Key Arsenal star’s availability uncertain ahead of Everton

Emile Smith Rowe is currently being assessed after suffering discomfort against Newcastle, and Arsenal are currently unsure if he will be available for Monday’s clash with Everton.

The Gunners will head to Goodison Park for their Premier League clash on Monday evening, and will do so without both Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac.

The manager admitted that they could well be without Smith Rowe also however, although he isn’t believed to have any major issues.

“He had some discomfort during the game and we decided to take him off,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference, as stated on their official website. “He’s been evolving well over the last few days, so we have to wait until tomorrow to see how he is.”

The midfielder has been amongst our best players all season, with him and Aaron Ramsdale likely favourites at present to win the Arsenal Player of the Season award, and he will be a huge loss if he isn’t deemed to be fit.

The only positive is that we currently have Gabriel Martinelli showing form, and is deserving of another start regardless of who is or isn’t fit. If Emile is fit however, he could get the chance to return to his favoured role in behind the striker with both Saka and the Brazilian occupying the wider roles, although his injury may mean we have to wait to see that young attack start a game.

Patrick