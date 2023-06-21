Key dates for Arsenal Women’s 2023-24 UEFA Champions League charge by Michelle

We’ve been talking about what the summer has in store for Jonas Eidevall. We’ve highlighted some of his stars who are set to dazzle in the World Cup (Lina Hurtig, Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Stina Blackstenius, etc.); identified positions that Eidevall’s team need bolstering (strikers and central defence); and mentioned some top stars he ought to sign to strengthen his squad (targets such as Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse have been linked). We can now furnish you with the summer diary of events, in particular covering the Women’s World Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification and the WSL opening game, below.

Key Summer Diary Dates

June 30th: UWCL qualification draw, Round 1

July 20th: World Cup opening game

August 20th: World Cup final

September 6th: UWCL mini-tournament semifinals

September 9th: UWCL mini-tournament final or playoff for third place

September 15th: UWCL qualification draw, Round 2

September 29th or 30th: WSL opening game

October 10th or 11th: UWCL round 2 first leg

October 18th or 19th: UWCL round 2 second leg

October 20th: UWCL group stage draw

Eidevall might be relaxing, but looking at that tight schedule, he has a lot of thinking to do. He ought to think of who to sign, to consider if injured players like Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and captain Kim Little will be back fully fit; what to do if they won’t be, and if the Arsenal women who will be in action in the Women’s World Cup 2023 next month will be fit to be back in the mix for our Gunners.

Arsenal Women reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season but a late goal for Wolfsburg in extra-time dashed their hopes of reaching the Final. Our Gunners will be looking to go one or two steps further in the coming season for sure!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

