The critical key dates in the WSL title race between Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal Women

Arsenal fans may be worried about Man City (and maybe Man United) catching up with the Gunners in the race for the Mens Premier League title, but the Womens Super League is even closer, with Arsenal, Chelsea Women and Man United Women all locked together at the top of the table.

Arsenal led the way for most of the first half of the season after Chelsea shockingly lost their opening game to Liverpool, but when the Gunners lost to Man United in the closing minutes of their game at the Emirates, the only difference between the sides was goal difference or the amount of games played. Halfway through the season and all three sides have only lost one game and one drawn game,

Currently Man United are on top by just 2 goals from Chelsea, with Arsenal 3 points behind with a game in hand, so basically you couldn’t get any closer. And just to add a bit of spice, Man City are just 2 points behind Arsenal, but with no game in hand.

So you would imagine it will be the games between these top three sides that will decide the title, with City being slight outsiders. In ten days time, Arsenal are away at City, which could put a spanner in the works, but otherwise the next game between the Big Three doesn’t arrive until the 12th April, when Chelsea play host to Man United. Whatever the result it will give a boost to Arsenal, assuming all the top teams win all games against the “minnows”

Two weeks later, on the 26th March, Chelsea are away to Man City, which could be a banana skin, but the next big one is a month later on the 23rd April, when Arsenal travel up to visit Man United. I am still thinking that Chelsea and Arsenal will still be neck and neck by the 25th May, when we have the big title decider when Arsenal go to Chelsea for the biggest game of the season with just one League game left in the season.

Coincidently, that day will also be the Manchester Derby, and I’m expecting City and United to be fighting for Third Place if all goes in Arsenal’s favour…

So it looks like it is going to carry on being neck and neck for quite some time yet…

Michelle Maxwell

