Key Leeds man could miss Arsenal game in boost to the Gunners

After winning none of their last three matches, Arsenal will be eager to return to form when they face Leeds United next in the Premier League.

The Gunners have lost some momentum after starting the year in fine form, they now risk falling further away from the European places.

Leeds United is one of the hardest opponents they can face right now.

They held the Gunners to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture, although Arsenal was reduced to 10-men in the game after a Nicolas Pepe red card.

While Arsenal struggles for form, Leeds has won three of their last four matches, including wins at Newcastle and Leicester City.

They will look to build on their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their last league game when they face Arsenal.

But the Gunners have been handed a minor boost with Kalvin Phillips likely to miss the game.

The midfielder is arguably the most important player at the Yorkshire side, and he will be a big absence from Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

The Argentinean manager was speaking after their win against Palace and delivered an update on the injuries to Pablo Hernandez and Phillips.

He said as quoted by Leeds Live: “Pablo in the last session picked up a minor muscular injury. Although the injury was minor, it was better he didn’t play as a precaution.”

“Sincerely, I don’t know the state of Phillips’s injury now.” He added.