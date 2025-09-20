Key man asks Arsenal for fresh meeting to state demands before signing new deal

William Saliba remains in discussions with Arsenal over a new contract, as the club move to secure the long-term future of one of their most important players. The French defender has developed into a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s side, and his performances have established him among the finest defenders in world football.

Given his quality, it is unsurprising that other major clubs are monitoring his situation. Real Madrid are believed to be the most serious admirers, and their interest only underlines how highly regarded he is across Europe. Arsenal, however, is determined to retain him, even if that requires a significant financial commitment.

Contract Talks with Arsenal

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal have already presented Saliba with a new contract proposal. According to Goal, the centre-back was not fully satisfied with the terms and has requested a meeting with the club to discuss the offer in greater detail. It is understood that his primary concern is financial, with the player keen to ensure his salary reflects both his performances and his importance within the squad.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the situation is clear. Losing a player of Saliba’s calibre would represent a major setback, both sporting and financial. The cost of finding a suitable replacement would far outweigh the expense of offering him an improved deal, particularly given the scarcity of defenders at his level.

The Importance of Securing His Future

Saliba’s influence on Arsenal cannot be overstated. Since breaking into the first team, he has provided stability, composure, and leadership at the back. His ability to read the game, his strength in duels, and his distribution from defence make him central to Arteta’s style of play.

Allowing him to leave would be a major risk, especially as few defenders in the world game can match his blend of talent and consistency. For that reason, Arsenal will likely need to meet his demands to ensure he remains in north London. A resolution in favour of an extended contract would be seen not only as an important piece of business but also as a statement of intent for the club’s future ambitions.

