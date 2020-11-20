Key man set to return for Leeds United ahead of Arsenal match

Arsenal will face Leeds United in a must-win game for Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend.

The Gunners are winless in three of their last four Premier League games and this match offers them the chance to get back to winning ways after their 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa the last time out.

Leeds United are making a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the competition.

They played exciting football in the Championship over the last two seasons that they were in England’s second tier, and they have also been impressive in the Premier League so far.

One of their key men is Kalvin Phillips and he has been missing as they lost their last two games in the Premier League to move down to 15th on the table.

He will be back for the game against the Gunners after recovering from the shoulder injury that has kept him out of action so far, reports Mail Online.

Asked if the midfielder will be available for the games, Marcelo Bielsa said as quoted by Mail Sport: “It’s probable. I can’t guarantee it, but it’s probable.”

Another player that might play the game is Rodrigo Moreno who has missed some matches because of coronavirus self-isolation.