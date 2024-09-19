Key Manchester City player suffers injury scare in potential boost to Arsenal

Manchester City faces a fitness concern ahead of their match against Arsenal this weekend, as Kevin De Bruyne pulled up during their game against Inter Milan last night.

The Citizens have often relied on the Belgian for moments of brilliance throughout his time at the club, and his partnership with Erling Haaland has been key to their success.

If De Bruyne plays, Arsenal will have more to contend with, as his presence significantly enhances City’s chances of winning. However, his absence would be a major blow for City and a boost for the Gunners, and this scenario seems increasingly likely.

According to The Daily Mail, De Bruyne will undergo further tests in 48 hours to determine his availability for the match. For now, it appears he may not be fit enough to take part in the fixture.

KDB is a key man for City, and if he misses that game, it could give us confidence to go for a win from the start.

However, every player at Manchester City is a top talent and they could find a solution to close the gap the Belgian will leave in their team, so we need to prepare to face the best Manchester City team.

